JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 1-3) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

The Instrumental Avatars Exhibition – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This exhibition presents research into a selection of masks and musical instruments from Central and West Africa in the Department of Art’s permanent collection. It explores the significant role of masquerade and music in various cultures.

The Play That Goes Wrong – Vicksburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.

Mississippi Braves – Pearl – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Mississippi Braves will face the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park.

3 Doors Down – Brandon – Saturday

3 Doors Down will make a stop at the Brandon Amphitheater for their “Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour.”

40th Birthday Celebration at the Ag Museum – Jackson – Saturday

Festivities for this event will feature the Dixieland Old Engine and Agricultural Club’s display of antique engines and other agricultural tools, and much more.

Millsaps Football – Jackson – Saturday

Millsaps College hosts McMurry University at Harper Davis Field.

September Cruise In – Ridgeland – Saturday

The event will be held at the O’Reilly Auto Parts location in Ridgeland.

Back to School Bash with Capitol Street – Jackson – Saturday

Live music to celebrate the start of a new season in the Backyard at the Bean.

“Floating into the Fall” Fashion Walk – Ridgeland – Saturday

This Inaugural Fashion Walk Is To Aid The Ronald McDonald House With A Donation of Pillows For Families In Need Of Temporary Housing. The event will include clothing by Sharpline Collection and UNK DESIGNS BOUTIQUE.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Concert – Jackson – Saturday

St. Andrew’s Cathedral and this delightful roundup of European works from the first half of the eighteenth century provide a perfect showcase for the MSO strings, woodwinds, and brass sections, respectively.

Pricked – Jackson – Saturday

No-wave punk band Pricked brings their music to Jackson! They’ll be joined by local garage rockers Neurotypicals and local experimental post-rock duo Parrot Weather.

Autovues – Vicksburg – Saturday

The Autovues will be performing a show all about The Great State of Mississippi. Honoring its Blues Heritage, and impact on all modern music.

Second Saturday – Vicksburg – Saturday

Second Saturday is an opportunity for the community to shop downtown, listen to live music, learn from featured artists and artisans, and much more.

Briarwood Arts Center Birthday Bash – Jackson – Sunday

Join the Briarwood Arts Center as it celebrates its first birthday with food trucks, live painting, music, guided tours, and more!

Fall Capital City Pride Brunch – Jackson – Sunday

The brunch will offer food and a fabulous show at Hal & Mal’s.

Pine Belt:

Pine Belt Fair – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The fair will be held at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center. Attendees can expect fair food and carnival rides.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Downtown Brews & Bites – Hattiesburg – Saturday

There will be food trucks with craft beer pairings at Walthall Park. There will also be live music.

Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

People can come out and purchase from their local vendors, experience good music, games, yoga, and more.

Paws, Laws, and Hub City Service Dogs – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The library will host a fun and educational presentation for children on service dog etiquette, as well as a fun craft.

Mississippi State Championship Armwrestling Tournament – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The Mississippi State Championship Armwrestling Tournament will take place at Brewsky’s.

Indie Art Show – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Attendees will be able to support four local artists as they show their various talents!

Teddy Bear Tea Party – Hattiesburg – Saturday

U.S. Teddy Bear Day is celebrated on September 9th annually and Kids Hub is celebrating with a Teddy Bear Tea!

CVMA Annual Car & Bike Show – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The event will celebrate veterans. There will be prizes and swag in the silent auction.