Weekend weather impacting outdoor events

The weather is forcing some events to change plans this weekend. Pepsi Pops, for example, has been rescheduled to May 24. Organizers say the time, location, and acts will remain the same. The only major change is the date.

The city of Madison has canceled the Swing Into Summer event initially scheduled for tomorrow. It will now take place on Thursday, May 30th.

Byram’s Swinging Bridge Festival has also been moved. They will kick things off on June 21st.

Mayor Richard White says the swinging bridge festival takes about one year to plan. In fact, officials have met at least twice a month for the last half year.

“It’s just going to be really hard on people and certainly the safety factor is what I thought about it. So we changed that and moved it with the help of First Baptist Church of Byram.”

The Canton Flea Market it preparing for its 54th bi-annual arts and crafts show. There are close to 900 vendors signed up. Organizers are expecting 30 to 40 thousand people. The people behind it say the event will continue rain or shine.



“We are not canceling anything. The canton flea market has never been canceled. Our vendors are prepared for outdoor events. Our shoppers are prepared for outdoor events. We are watching the weather very closely but right now we are going to be fine first thing in the morning into late that afternoon.” Canton Tourism Executive Director, Jana Dear said.

The Flowood family festival is also going on as planned. We talked to someone with the event who says because of the extensive planning and schedules that are locked in, they have to keep things as scheduled.