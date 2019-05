Every soldier buried in Vicksburg cemetery received an American flag

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Over 100 people volunteered to make sure that every single soldier buried in Vicksburg National Cemetery received an American flag in time for Memorial Day.

Around 18,000 soldiers' graves were decorated with honor.

Volunteer Pearlie Goodman said they "wanted to show them we do love our vets and fallen soldiers and so this was a way of having a hands on understand of why these people died for our freedoms we have here in the United States."