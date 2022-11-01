MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Broadmoor Baptist Church, located in Madison, announced allegations that a youth pastor in the 1980s groomed a 12-year-old girl.

The Clarion Ledger reported an abusive sexual relationship began when the girl was 15. The church said they believe the allegations to be credible.

According to the church’s statement, a woman approached them and said she had been sexually abused by David Ingram, who was a youth pastor at Broadmoor from 1982 to 1988. He remained a member of the church until 2010.

As a church family, we loved David, his wife, and his children, and we still do. With that being said, ten days ago Church Council heard from a woman who was also part of our church family. Her story was one of sexual abuse by David while he was in the position of our youth pastor. As part of her story, the survivor informed us of grooming that began when she was 12, and sexual abuse which began at age 15 and continued for several years. Broadmoor Baptist Church

The church said they would withhold details to protect the victim’s identity during the ongoing investigation.

The newspaper reported Madison police are aware of the situation, but they declined to say whether an investigation has been opened.