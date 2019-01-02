Exclusive: Attorney warns 'people of color' to steer away from Madison County Video

GRENADA, Miss.(WJTV) - Nearly two weeks after a Madison County inmate dies, her family is still waiting on answers from Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Last week the family of Lanekia Michelle Brown hired Attorney Carlos Moore to investigate Brown's death.

Brown was found unconscious in her cell the weekend of December 22.

Her mother, Margaret Johnson, told WJTV in an exclusive interview on December 24, Brown had been complaining of stomach pains and was three to four weeks pregnant.

Attorney Moore explained something is "suspicious" about Brown's death.

“She continued to complain, according to a jail witness, of stomach pain... severe stomach pain, and each time they would just take her back to the jail nurse. They never sent her outside to the hospital.”

Moore says this treatment to Brown was total opposite to the way the center handled another pregnant inmate.

“What they did for a white woman who was pregnant in the jail complaining of pain, they had her taken outside the facility, to a hospital to be treated... and that white woman is yet alive.”

WJTV 12's Lanaya Lewis asked Moore if he felt his client was treated different in the Madison County Detention Center. He agreed and added, "Something is very awry in Madison County, and I employ the Sheriff get a handle on it. We’re glad that the MBI is investigating, but I believe all these suspicious deaths, the Federal Bureau of Investigations needs to get involved. So I will be asking them, the Department of Justice and Congressman Thompson for the assistance.”

Taking on inmate death cases is not new to Moore.

He's currently working on three other inmate deaths from Madison County, a juvenile case from 2015 and two from 2018, Harvey Hill and Larry Thompson Sr.

Moore is now warning black people to "be on high alert" in Madison County.

“I would advise any African-American traveling through Madison County to be on high alert, and if your loved one... happens to be incarcerated, do all you can to get them out of jail as soon as possible because within hours or days they could be dead.”

In the coming months, Moore explained he will also be investigating if Brown's constitutional rights were violated, was she given proper medical treatment and was she discriminated against in the county jail.

WJTV 12's Lanaya Lewis has reached out to the Madison County Sheriff's Department for more information regarding procedures and protocols in the Madison County Detention Center, but she has yet to hear back.

Moore is hopeful by the end of the week a preliminary autopsy report will be available for the family.