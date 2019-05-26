EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns deaths of two men who were cousins

A community is mourning after the deaths of two men who families say were cousins. One died Thursday morning.

WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor talks to the family.

Blue and silver balloons filled Beach Street Friday night.

As friends and family came together to honor the life of Octavius Miller. Family members say he was found dead inside of his car Thursday morning.

At this time Jackson police say no one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, and there's no motive.

For the family, this is all too familiar. A little over three months ago, their brother Mario Clark was allegedly beaten by Jackson police officers on Valentine's Day. He was brain-dead before he died days later.

Clark suffered with mental illness. His death was later ruled a homicide and ultimately led to the firing of four Jackson police officers. Family members says while two these incidents are not related, they are all hurting the same.

The family says they are hoping for justice to be served on behalf of both men.

The family says they plan to go to court on the death of Mario Clark.

Jackson police say they are still investigating the Clark case. They could not provide further comment.

Anyone who knows anything about the murder of Octavius Miller are asked to call crime stoppers.