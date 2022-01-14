Exclusive: Family of construction worker killed in accident speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a construction worker who was killed in an accident in Jackson talked exclusively to WJTV 12 News about their loved one.

Family members described Matthew Miller as a selfless, simple man. He was part of his family-owned company MCA Construction, Inc.

The 33-year-old died while working on a project on Livingston Road on Tuesday. The Hinds County corner said Matthew died from asphyxiation. His family said the ground beneath him caved-in suddenly.

“It was just one of those things where he was going over there to check and make sure there wasn’t anything unsafe for anybody else,” said his father, William Miller.

Matthew’s siblings said he always put a smile on everyone’s faces.

“He was so unique. He had a nickname for everybody and that was how he showed his love. He called me his small, sister lady,” said Caroline Miller, Matthew’s sister.

“He didn’t even really care if they appreciated it. It just made him feel better to know that he was helping somebody,” said Andrew Miller, Matthew’s brother.

Courtesy: Miller Family

Courtesy: Miller Family

Courtesy: Miller Family

The family said the love and memories they have of Matthew will be cherished forever.

“He helped so many other people that God said, ‘You’ve done enough, Matthew. You’ve done your job. It’s time to come home,'” said Caroline.

Matthew loved college football, playing with his dogs, hunting and practical jokes.