JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing on the federal consent decree for the Hinds County jail system continued on Friday. A juvenile justice and behavior management expert figured prominently in Friday’s testimony.

Jim Moser said he visited the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center 10 times directly and seven times virtually. He noted that Henley-Young is poorly furnished with no extra chairs, no extra tables and limited therapeutic activities due to a lack of staff and space.

Moser also described water and other infrastructure problems. Hinds County officials are trying to fend off a possible federal takeover of county jails due to failure to comply with terms of the consent decree.