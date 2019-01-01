Expired Car Seats Video

The safest place for a child in the car is in a car seat, but many parents don't realize that car seats expire.

Millions of outdated car seats may be in vehicles across the country right now. The safety of children is a priority.

Often times people pass car seats down to family and friends.

Even though the car seat seems to be in great condition it still could be outdated. Improper use of car seats is common. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, 3 out of 4 car seats are used incorrectly. Which includes the use of expired car seats.

Many of them are unknowingly bought and sold at garage sales or handed down from family members and friends.

In general there is a 6 year expiration date. Which is from a manufacture date, not the date you purchased it or the date you started using it. You can find the expiration date on the bottom of the car seat. Look for the sticker that has the manufactured date and the do not use after date.

Manufacturers put expiration dates on car seats because the plastic they're made of can break down over time.