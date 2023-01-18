ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice will host an expungement clinic in Adams County on Saturday, January 21.

The clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Adams County Community Saferoom located at 323 Liberty Road in Natchez.

To be able to receive assistance at the clinic, attendees must provide the following items:

Background Check

Felony Expungements Indictment Sentencing Order Discharge Order

Misdemeanor Expungements Abstract of Court Record



All background checks will be completed for free by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

An expungement checklist can be found at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Circuit Court, Adams County Justice Court and Natchez Municipal Court.

For more information, attendees can call 662-577-4527.