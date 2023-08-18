JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Book Festival will take place in Jackson on Saturday, August 19, and former vice president and presidential candidate Mike Pence is set to attend.

Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said preparing for the Mississippi Book Festival is just like preparing for any other big event.

He said there will be a heavy police presence along the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol.

With Pence in attendance, Luckey said private security will be at the event. There will be transportation to get to-and-from the festival for people who need assistance.

“It’s going to be business as usual. We’re going to make sure that everybody that comes can, like I said, relax and enjoy the time and, you know, bring your mom and something to hydrate with. It’s going to be hot tomorrow. We will have AMR on standby around the area, and we will you know, we will be visible. And if anything certainly comes about, please let us know. We shouldn’t be hard to find. Like I said, either a third-party security company or a Capitol police officer that can assist you in any way possible,” Luckey explained.

Attendees are encouraged not to leave valuable items in their cars.

The Mississippi Book Festival will begin at 9:00 a.m. on the South side of the State Capitol building.