SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)- Governor Bryant signs an extradition warrant for the man accused of killing two employees at the Southaven WalMart.

Martez Abram, 39, has been fighting extradition from Tennessee.

He was taken to a Memphis hospital after being shot by police during the incident.

Tennessee governor Bill Lee also needs to sign the warrant, to get Abram back to Mississippi.

Abram’s next hearing is set for September 13.