NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are searching for the person who robbed an Exxon store at gunpoint on Saturday, February 17.

The Natchez Democrat reported a man wearing a medical face mask entered the Homochitto Street Exxon around 4:00 a.m. and pointed a gun at the store clerk.

She gave the suspect the money from the register and he left. No one was injured.

According to the newspaper, an arrest hasn’t been made yet. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Natchez Police Department.