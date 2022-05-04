JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sent a letter to Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Chief Executive Officer Paul Brown that stated Richard’s Disposal should move from Hawkins Field “as expeditiously as possible.”

The FAA said the proposed lease to store garbage trucks that contain residue and are partially uncontained is an “incompatible land use and wildlife attractant” on airport property.

According to the FAA, JMAA submitted a lease on March 29 for FAA review between JMAA and Richard’s Disposal that provides hangar and apron space on a month-to-month basis. The purpose of the leasehold would be for storing and staging equipment and personnel related to Richard’s Disposal.

In April, neighbors in the area told WJTV 12 News that they were concerned about the fleet of garbage trucks at Hawkins Field.