JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Facebook officials announce they're unveiling their own crypto-currency.

The Wall Street Journal says the social media giant has lined up "big names" to back-up its virtual currency, including Mastercard, Visa,and Paypal.

Facebook calls the latest venture Libra.

Some analysts believe the size of Facebook's user base, two-and-a-half-billion, could be the key to this new technology entering the mainstream.