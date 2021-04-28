FAFSA application deadline ends Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline to apply for FAFSA for aspiring college students is approaching soon. For Mississippians, the last date to apply is Friday, April 30.

Given the coronavirus pandemic and the financial strain on families and students, submissions have been on the decline. Ed Pacchetti with the U.S. Department of Education said the lack of accessibility to the information is one of the main reason for shortage.

“Students are accustomed to being in school, and they have a lot of in-person support. They have guidance counselors, they have teachers, coaches, they have people reminding them to file FAFSA, so it’s been harder this year because of COVID,” said Pacchetti.

The national decline rate is currently down 6.5 percent. In Mississippi, the decline rate is down nine percent.

“Last year, Mississippi had about 16,000 high school seniors file FAFSA, and this year, Mississippi has about 15,000 filing FAFSA. So the state is down about 1,000 FAFSA.”

To apply for FAFSA, visit here.