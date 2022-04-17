VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Faith-based movie “Grace Wins” will be filmed in downtown Vicksburg starting on Monday, April 18.

The Vicksburg Post reported the movie is about a man struggling with substance abuse and a family background of domestic violence. The story follows his path to spiritual renewal.

The film will be produced by Linda Sweezer Enterprises and Intrigue Films. Sweezer said some of the production crew is from Jackson and Vicksburg. She said she wants to utilize local businesses in the film. She added that some of the locations for the film will be farms Bovina and Patterson, a barbershop and a bookstore. A festival scene will be filmed on Washington Street on Friday, April 22.

According to the newspaper, filming is expected to be finished on Sunday, May 8. Extras are needed for the festival scene. Anyone interested in participating as an extra can call House of Peace Worship Church International at (601)-630-3362.