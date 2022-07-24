JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department held their 5th annual Movies in the Park on Saturday, July 23 at Forest High School.

Local vendors provided food and drinks for families who came to watch. Those in attendance were glad to see the City of Jackson offering a summertime family fun event.

“I think it’s a great event. We got plenty of security here. We got plenty of food vendors out here. Everyone needs to come out. Bring your family out. It’s not hot outside, the weather is perfect. Everyone tell somebody come on out to Forest Hill High School and let’s watch a movie together,” said Jeff Washington.

“I believe it’s going to be awesome because we need something to bring our kids to us and get them off the streets,” said Rachel McCarty.

The next Movies in the Park will be on August 5 at Smith Wills Stadium.