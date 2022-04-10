JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children crowded into the Mississippi Trade Mart for Kid’s Fest Jackson on Saturday, April 9.

The event featured a magic show, lots of interactive activities and a chance to meet a few princesses.

Parents said it was a chance to bring their families out for some wholesome fun and for their kids to have a good time before the school year comes to a close.

“It was just good to come out and to bring the family. It was good family time, all of us together. We’re enjoying our time, meeting new kids and having new experiences. We’re enjoying the family time,” said parent Timothy Knight.

“I’ve made new friends. I’ve been on all the rides. Trust me, the only ride I haven’t been on is the Wreck-It Ball. I need to get on the Wreck-It Ball,” said Londoyn Knight.

Parents said they hope the city continues to have the event for years.