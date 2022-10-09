JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fall is here and the Mississippi Ag Museum is helping to celebrate with its annual Pumpkin Adventure.

The three-week event gives families and school groups the chance to get outdoors and learn about Mississippi’s agriculture during the fall season. On Saturday, families came out to grab milk and cookies, take hay rides, explore the heritage museum and grab a few pumpkins.

Most of those out enjoying the museum said they enjoyed the family atmosphere.

“The hayrides were really fun, and they had milk and cookies and the animals. It’s been great for our family,” said James and Haley Mcollum.

“It’s beautiful weather, the family time, the hayrides,” said Shirley Griffin.

“My favorite part of being out here is just getting to experience all of this, the hayrides, the pumpkins, the ag museum, just everything,” said Carter Beamon.

“Pretty much all of my family is here today. Most of our staff, their families come in. It’s just an experience that we facilitate in house. Our people here really believe that this is a space for families,” said Justin Nipper, Marketing and Event Specialist for the museum.

If you didn’t get a chance to come out this weekend, the Pumpkin Adventure runs October 12 through October 15 and again from October 19 to October 22.