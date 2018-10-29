Families First for Mississippi Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Mississippi Highway Patrol [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Families First for Mississippi donated an additional “Rollover Simulator” to the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Public Affairs Division.

This donation is vital to the Highway Patrol’s "In The Click” campaign and will allow the officers to reach more schools and events across the State to educate teens about the importance of seatbelt safety.

Who: MS Highway Safety Patrol Representative, Dr. Nancy New- Co-Executive Director Families First for MS, Christi Webb- Co-Executive Director of Families First for MS, & John Davis- Executive Director MS Dept. of Human Services

What: Press Conference

When: Monday, October 29th at 10:00 AM

Where: Mississippi Highway Patrol Headquarters (1900 E Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216)

