Families First partners with MHP for 'In the Click' campaign

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 08:48 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 08:48 AM CDT

Families First partners with MHP for 'In the Click' campaign

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - Families First for Mississippi is teaming up with Mississippi Highway Patrol to promote safe driving. 

MHP spearheads a campaign called "In the Click" which promotes the importance of seatbelt safety. 

Officers with the campaign travel to different schools throughout the state. 

Families First of Mississippi donated an additional "Rollover Simulator" to MHP, helping them reach more students. 

The two organizations will be making the announcement about their partnership on Monday at 10 a.m.

