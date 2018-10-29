Families First partners with MHP for 'In the Click' campaign Video

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - Families First for Mississippi is teaming up with Mississippi Highway Patrol to promote safe driving.

MHP spearheads a campaign called "In the Click" which promotes the importance of seatbelt safety.

Officers with the campaign travel to different schools throughout the state.

Families First of Mississippi donated an additional "Rollover Simulator" to MHP, helping them reach more students.

The two organizations will be making the announcement about their partnership on Monday at 10 a.m.

Stay tuned to WJTV12 for more.