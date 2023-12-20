JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will be joined by the families of Dexter Wade, Marrio Moore and Jonathan Hankins during a news conference on Wednesday, December 20.

Crump said Wade, Moore and Hankins were buried in the Hinds County pauper’s cemetery in unmarked graves. Their families said they were not notified of their loved one’s death for extended periods of time.

Wade’s mother said she reported him missing on March 14, 2023, and did not receive word that he was deceased until August 24, 2023. Moore’s family said they did not learn about his death until eight months after he had been killed.

Crump said Jonathan David Hankins was reported missing in June 2022, but his family did not learn about his whereabouts until a recent news report about the discovery of a body that apparently had been buried in August 2022.

The news conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Stronger Hope Baptist Church. Crump will also be joined by Attorney Dennis Sweet.