MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families packed Liberty Park in Madison for this year’s fireworks show on Sunday, July 3.

The event featured vendors, food trucks and a fireworks show. Participants said it provided them a chance to bring their families out for a fun time, as well as a chance to connect with other members in the community.

“They’re all lined up, excited about having something out of the ordinary, a celebration of our community, country and our state,” said one participant.

“It’s really great to get out after the pandemic and to see the community out. We’ve moved to Ridgeland, and it’s a wonderful place to live. My family and I love it here. We love the community and the whole ambiance of being out here,” said one neighbor.

“We want to seer the fireworks. We’re excited. That’s the biggest thing, is seeing the fireworks. That’s what we wanted to do, was come out and spend the time. We could have done fireworks at home. We’ve done it before at home, and it’s a lot of fun. But just being able to come out, we as a family sit out, enjoy the fireworks, then pack up and go home,” said another participant.

Kids and parents said they hope the city continues to have the show in years to come.