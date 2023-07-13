JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four years after a mentally ill man was killed by Jackson police in his mother’s home, a new federal lawsuit has been filed.

On Valentine’s Day in 2019, Mario Clark had a schizophrenic episode at this mother’s home. She called Jackson police for help transporting him to the hospital, but Clark died during an encounter with officers.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart ruled Clark’s death a homicide.

“Justice needs to be served. He didn’t deserve to die the way that he did, and we just want justice. Bottom line,” said Ciara Elder, the sister of Clark.

His family accused the officers of using excessive force. The officers involved in the incident were fired, but the decision was later reversed by the Civil Service Commission. Clark’s family fought for years, but no criminal charges have been filed against the officers.

“I love my brother today, and I miss him. I hate that all this occurred, but I’m asking the DA’s Office, the Attorney General and anybody else to please prosecute the case,” said Malcolm Elder, Clark’s brother.

Since the District Attorney did not pursue the case, the family is asking Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) to step in.

“We just want the state attorney to enforce the Constitution, so that all the citizens of this state, particularly and specifically Black residents will have confidence that this state is for justice for all and not just for some,” said Attorney Malik Shabazz.

Attorneys said they filed a civil complaint in federal court on Wednesday.