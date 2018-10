JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Costumed families say they loved the dance party at the two-day event, Boo at the Zoo in Jackson.

Children dressed as their favorite characters and partook in fun, like trick-or-treating and the chance to pet a snake!

The afternoon-evening event was hosted by Caring for Mississippi.

Tickets costed $10.50 for people aged 13-years-old and up, $7.25 for children aged 3-12, $3.00 for zoo members, and child under 2 were free.