JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends gather to pay tribute to the life of Adrian Hawkins-McDougles. He’s the 12-year-old who was gunned down less than two weeks ago in a drive-by shooting.

“I love you, be safe” is what Adrian said to his loved ones at every interaction. His family and friends, still grieving the devastating loss, honored his life with a balloon release and candlelight vigil on Ventura Drive in Jackson.

“I lost a good nephew. I would love to have him back right now. We’re out here to show our support and to show him we love him. Always love him and always will. He’s gone, but truly never forgotten. He will always be in our heart,” said Adrian’s uncle, Harvey Hawkins.

According to loved ones, video games were Adrian’s passion. When he wasn’t on the game, he was spending time with his family.

“He was a funny guy. I remember us walking up and down the street. We were just singing random songs and just freestyling each other,” said his cousin, Eric.

The 12-year-old was shot and killed while walking down the street in May.

His grandfather, a mailman in Jackson, said he’s witnessed the dangerous shift in the city. He said something needs to change.

“I see it everyday. I hear it. No respect. The kids are disrespectful. They don’t care about the elders. They don’t care about nothing. I don’t know if it’s the drugs or what. I pray to God that he found a solution,” said Adrian’s grandfather.

Gone, but never forgotten. Adrian’s family said they will continue to rep his jersey number while working to bring about change in his name.