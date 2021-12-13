Family friends react to triple homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One week after a man was fatally shot at a gas station, his father and two others were shot and killed inside of their home.

Jackson police were called to a shooting on Bratton Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 12. Upon their arrival, Jessie, James and Colleen Bullock were all found dead from gunshot wounds.

“Last week, an individual was killed, and I don’t know if it’s drugs. I don’t know what it is, but when you respond to a scene where someone was let inside of that address and you find three bodies, we don’t understand it,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Police said Jessie Bullock’s son, Jameal Smith, was shot and killed at Texaco Food Mart on North State Street earlier this month.

“The death last week, then she just recently lost her daughter and her brother. Now this comes up. That family needs prayer,” said family friend Vincent Kyles.

Jackson police said they are not certain yet if both shootings are connected. The shootings were a discussion topic during a news conference with Davis.