JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been eight months since 15-year-old Shamar Griffin was killed in Jackson. On Sunday, the family celebrated what would have been his sixteenth birthday.

Griffin was shot at a gas station near Briarwood Drive in December 2020 and the family is still looking for answers.

Loved ones also joined together to hold a balloon release in his memory and urges anyone who knows anything about Shamar Griffin’s death to contact law enforcement.