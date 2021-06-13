Family holds balloon release to honor life of Jertia Evans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jertia Evans is holding a balloon release on Sunday to reflect on her life and the memories they all shared.

Evans graduated from Mississippi State University just about a week before being killed outside of her grandmother’s house on Barbara Ann Drive in South Jackson.

According to the family, she graduated with a degree in fashion design and was working on starting her own business.

Investigators said a dark color Ford Escape drove by firing multiple shots into the house killing Evans who was sitting outside of the home at the time. They said the incident was a retaliation from a robbery that occurred at a tennis court on Oak Forest Drive.