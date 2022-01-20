Family holds vigil in honor of Brianna Carter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Briana Carter was eight months pregnant with her son Kayson when she was shot multiple times on Bishop Avenue.

Carter’s family and friends want the late mother to be remembered for her humble and giving spirit.

“She was a gem, she was very funny and willing to help anybody she came in contact with.”

Through song, prayer, and word of love, those who knew Briana Carter held a candlelight vigil in her honor.

“No mother wants to ever be in a position of them leaving this earth before their child but, for her to be taken from our family in a situation such as this, it’s not fair, it’s not right,” said Nicole Shelton.

Carter’s mother said she was devastated by the loss of her daughter and her first grandchild.

“We we’re looking forward to this baby coming and she was looking forward to being a mother,” said Nicole Shelton.

“Moving forward if you see something that’s not right each one of us need to say something to somebody to make a difference or to save a life,” said Kim Gray.

Authorities said Briana Carter was killed by her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Daniel Jones. Her mother wants to raise awareness about the dangers of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is very serious. Me, myself, and I plan on starting something in the city of Jackson in honor of Briana and Kayson,” said Shelton.

Jones has since been arrested and charged with two counts of homicide and is being held without bond.

Briana Carter’s mother said she was working towards a career in the medical field and that she was torn between becoming a physician like her aunt or following in her mother’s footsteps to become a nurse.