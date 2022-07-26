HAZELHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said 84-year-old Mable Vince was driving southbound on the northbound side of I-55 about a mile north of Byram on Friday afternoon. Earlier that day, Jackson police said she was robbed at Vowell’s Cash Saver on Raymond Road.

“An elderly lady was pushed to the ground and her purse was taken. The ambulance was called, she did not receive any treatment,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Hours later, she died after crashing into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, 43-year-old Cyntra Wilbert, was also killed.

“It took a toll on us, but we’re taking it one day at a time. We’re a worshiping family, so we know God is going to see us through this. It was devastating news. We’re still wishing it wasn’t real,” said Frederick Sandifer, the brother of the victim.

On Tuesday night, family and friends held a balloon release at the Copiah County courthouse in his honor.

“Wilbert was a proud husband and father. His brother said he was a good man and was always the life of the party,” one attendee said.

Family and friends said some of the things they’ll miss the most about Wilbert are his smile and his vibrant personality.

“My favorite memories with my brother Cyntra was the cruise we took in 2017 after I won my first election as alderman for the city of Hazlehurst. He always made sure we had fun everywhere we go. We really appreciate him and we’re going to miss our Cyntra, ‘Big Wil’ Wilbert.”

Jackson police are still investigating the deadly crash and the robbery at Vowell’s Cash Saver. A City of Jackson employee was also injured in the crash, but their condition is unknown.