Family in South Jackson searching for dog they believe to be stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A massive headache for Kaisha Henderson started this past weekend.

She said her neighbor saw her four-year-old teacup poodle, Remi, taken off her front lawn on Sunday.

“I just want him back!” Henderson said.

Henderson was going back and forth to her car from her kitchen to unload groceries from her home on Hanging Oak Dr. in South Jackson.

“I say, maybe five minutes,” Henderson said. “I got a knock at my door from one of my neighbors saying ‘someone took your baby. Your dog is gone. I seen them steal your dog.'”

The accused people are a woman in her 30s and what appeared to be her elementary age daughter… they are said to have driven off recent make of a black Honda Accord.

The Hendersons are offering a prize for anyone who brings Remi back.

“I have a $500 reward for them,” Henderson explained.

Henderson said that if the people she believes took Remi bring him bring him back safely she’ll forgive them in a heartbeat, and even give them the prize.

Henderson said that they have filed a report with Jackson Police and that if she ever does get to see Remi again, she’ll keep him on a very tight leash.

If you think you may know Remi’s whereabouts, please reach out to Kate Cornell at kcornell@wjtv.com with the subject line “REMI INFO.”

