JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a fun, friendly event at this year’s Summer Learning Family Fun Day at the Jackson Convention Center.

The annual summer event is presented by Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPS). This year’s theme was “Explore, Discover and Grow.”

Summer Learning Family Fun Day is sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi.

Organizers said more vendors from across the state made it out this year. About 25 were able to take part.

“This year is a different year for us because we’re coming right off of COVID. The purpose of the event is to keep children excited about learning all summer long so they remember a lot of things they learned. We encourage them to accelerate learning at home with their families. That’s what this event is really all about,” said MPS Director of Education Dr. Tara Wren.

Today was the seventh Summer Learning Family Fun Day.