JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Family members of Emmett Till held a press conference on Friday, March 11 at the State Capital Building to call truth, justice and accountability for his brutal lynching.

Members of the family are calling on lawmakers in Mississippi to revisit the case and said they want to focus on truth, justice, and accountability in relation to Emmett Till’s death.

At age 14 in 1955 Emmett Till was kidnapped tortured and killed tills case still remains unsolved.

On Friday afternoon, the family held a press conference and will soon present more than 300,000 signed petitions with the hopes of Mississippi lawmakers revisiting the 1955 case.

This comes days after The US Senate unanimously passed a bill named after Emmett Till , which will make lynching a federal hate crime. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

Family members say the last known living accomplice to Till’s murder case is Carolyn Bryant, and the are look for charges to be prosecuted.