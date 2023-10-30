JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Dexter Wade will hold a news conference on Monday, October 30. They’re calling for justice for Wade, who was recently discovered to be dead.

Crump said 37-year-old Dexter Wade left his mother’s house on March 5, 2023, and did not return home. His mother, Bettersten Wade, said she reported him missing on March 14 and did not know that he was deceased until August 24.

They said Wade had been hit by a Jackson police cruiser in March and later buried in a pauper’s field.

According to Crump, an investigator from the coroner’s office identified Dexter using fingerprints and reportedly turned it over to Jackson police to do the proper death notification on March 9. However, Wade said she did not receive any answers from authorities until August.

Dexter Wade (Courtesy: Ben Crump Law)

Wade’s family, along with Crump, will petition the court to exhume Wade’s body, so they can facilitate an independent autopsy and provide him with a proper funeral and burial.