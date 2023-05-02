JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Cindy Lassiter Mangum gathered outside the State Parole Boar Office Tuesday morning to protest the release of convicted murderer James Williams III.

Williams was convicted of the murder of his father, James Williams, Jr., and his step-mother, Mangum, in 2005. The double homicide happened in South Jackson in 2001.

Williams was 17 at the time of the murders and was originally sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole.

He is set to be released on May 16 due to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled juveniles should be given the possibility of parole.

“Last Tuesday, we had a phone interview with the parole board. It did not go well. I feel like we weren’t received very well, and we’re just trying to get their attention today. We feel like our victims’ rights are being violated. Several questions were asked during the phone conference. None of them were given an answer. And to this day, we still haven’t been given an answer. We’re hopeful that since we’re standing up or standing out against them, you know, we feel like as victims’ rights, maybe other families won’t have to go through this,” said Zeno Mangum, the son of Cindy Lassiter Mangum.

A picture shows Cindy Lassiter Mangum (Courtesy: Zeno Mangum)

The State Parole Board has not responded to WJTV 12 News’ repeated requests for comment on Williams’ eventual release.