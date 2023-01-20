JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old.

Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) since his death.

Jaylen’s death marked the fourth shooting by Capitol police in five months. There has been no body camera footage released of the incident. A police report also hasn’t been released since the incident occurred in September.

The Lewis family said they simply want answers.

“I just feel some type of way that no one has reached out to me or my family. I don’t make this a career. I don’t bury children yearly. I don’t know how any of this is supposed to go. But I know that somebody should at least try to contact us today and say something and give us something. No one has done that yet. It hurts. It really hurts,” said Lewis’ mother.

The family has reached out to the Department of Justice for a federal investigation into the death of Lewis and other Capitol police shooting incidents.

WJTV 12 News has reached out to DPS. The department has not responded at this time.