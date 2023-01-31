JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a man who died while in Jackson police custody has hired a civil rights and personal injury attorney.

Attorney Daryl K. Washington will represent the family of 41-year-old Keith Murriel, who died on December 31, 2022.

Three Jackson police officers were placed on administrative leave after Murriel died.

Investigators said officers responded to a call for service at 572 E. Beasley Road around 7:30 p.m. While at the location, officers took Murriel into custody. They said he experienced a medical emergency and died at the scene.

However, the family said Murriel was critically injured and died after being physically assaulted by the officers.

“Based on the information that’s been provided to us, the death of Keith was not only tragic, but it was totally preventable. Keith was known to be a very gentle person who was kind to everyone. Whenever individuals die while in the custody of Jackson Police officers, the Jackson Police Department has an obligation, not only to the family but to the citizens of Jackson, to release the body camera footage and any other surveillance footage in its possession. This is necessary to be transparent and to maintain the trust of the community. The family deserves to know how and why Keith was killed, which does not take a month. We are calling for full transparency, the immediate release of all footage of the incident, and the termination of the officers responsible for Keith’s wrongful death,” Washington said.

The officers who were placed on administrative leave with pay were identified as Avery Willis, Kenya McCarty, and James Land.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is independently investigating this incident, and the Jackson Police Department (JPD) has opened an internal investigation.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the full body camera video of the incident will be released once the investigation has been completed.