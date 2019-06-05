Local News

Family's 4 donkeys shot and killed in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - UPDATE 6/5: A $5,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who will come forward with information on who killed the family's pets.

For the last five years this Smith County farm has been home to Callie Evans and her family, and about a year ago her family though grew by 4...4 miniature donkeys.

"They were always there to greet you at the fence, and fluffy and cute, and we sat our little 2-year-old on the back, and they would just sit there, just a really cute joyful animal,” says Evans.

But a couple of weeks ago Evans got a call from her neighbor who found one of those donkeys shot and killed, "at least 2 times maybe 3 one through the jaw went straight through and one or two in the side and stomach.”

Around 10 days later the other three donkeys were also found dead--all three shot in the gut.

The Smith County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Department of Agriculture are both working to find whoever is responsible.

There is a reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Evans has set up a GoFundMe account to raise more money to offer a bigger reward. Click here to donate.
 

