JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A family is thankful to be alive after their vehicle ignited into flames Friday night along I-55 South.

The incident happened just south of the county line exit. The driver said they were traveling from Highway 51 when he began smelling smoke.

He said he then pulled over and that’s when the car caught on fire. He’s thankful he and his family were able to escape unharmed.

The driver also praised the Jackson Fire Department for its quick response and their ability to protect the trailer he was hauling. He said says the trailer contains expensive equipment he needs for work.