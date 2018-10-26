Family say JPD at fault in car accident. WJTV Exclusive. Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A follow up to a WJTV exclusive… a Jackson father wants answers after a crash with a squad car left members of his family hurt.

The family says they feel ignored by the city, for an accident they say they didn’t cause.



“We didn’t hear him coming. Like, he came out of nowhere,” said Grace McNeil.

In a matter of seconds, Grace Mcneil and Deandria McGhee had their lives disrupted.

they say a JPD officer slammed into their SUV at the intersection of Northside Drive and Watkins Drive

“We didn’t hear any sirens. Unless I was the blue flashing lights and before I knew it we were on our side.”

Jackson police admit an officer was responding to a call, but would not comment on whether or not his sirens were on.

“As soon as the car stopped moving, I struggled to get out and I knew she was OK because she said get Haley. The moment Haley got out of the card she had blood all over her face.”

They were in the car with Deandria’s three-year-old daughter, Hailey.

Deandria says the accident has left hailey with scars both emotional and physical.

“Every time she looks at herself she says 'Mom I’m so ugly.' She’s talking about the scars on her head. I don’t want to have to hear her say that. I don’t want her to go to the pain I’m going through. I just want to regain what I lost” Why has no one been like, 'How is your daughter? How was your friend?' Why has no one apologized?

“They know they are at fault. My main thing is that if we heard that car coming we would’ve never gotten into that accident.



The family says they were left with the towing bill and one of their purses was stolen from the scene.

According to the family, they say police have not been communicating with them.

