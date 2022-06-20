RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a Hinds County man with Alzheimer’s and dementia, who has been missing for more than a week, is pleading for his safe return.

Morris Griffith, 83, was last seen on Monday, June 6 walking along Dry Grove Road in Raymond. His family is still holding on to hope that he will be found alive.

Griffith’s son-in-law said while it’s possible he could have become confused and gotten lost, he may have been picked up and could be traveling to his hometown, Memphis.

On Saturday, the Cajun Navy participated in a human remains search near where he went missing, but they didn’t find anything.

His family just wants to know where he is.

“We believe God’s got him, regardless of whether he’s with us still or whether he’s on the road somewhere. We know that God has got him and has got him in his arms. We are comforted by that, but we still want to know where he is,” said his son-in-law, Victor Crusan.

Griffith was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans and tan loafer shoes. Anyone with information about his location can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.