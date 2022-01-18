Family seeks justice after teen shot, killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been one week since 18-year-old Raven Coleman was shot and killed. A family member said her death is a wound that will never heal.

“No one is getting over it no one is moving on the world has stopped turning as far as we know,” said family member Dominic Brown.



As the person who brought who brought joy to many was taken away by gun violence.

“She was a ball of joy fire kept a beautiful smile on her face,” said Brown.

On Sunday, January 13 police responded to an early evening shooting on Ellis Avenue while there they found Raven Coleman, the mother of a two-year-old shot and killed.

“There is nothing you can explain to me on why she deserved to die like this the family is not doing well it’s hard to function it’s unexplainable the family will never be the same again,” said Brown.

According to JPD Chief James Davis two of the suspects had assault rifles and one suspect had a handgun. Davis said it appears Coleman was targeted by the suspects. Family members said the violence is an awakening.

“The violence in Jackson has got to stop and it won’t stop unless we stop it you wake up one day and it’s your problem,” said Brown.

As of now, no one has been arrested in connection to this homicide and Jackson police say it remains an ongoing investigation.