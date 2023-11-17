RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County family is coping with the tragedy of their son’s drowning.

The parents of 11-year-old Liam Guise said a neighbor knocked on their door on August 21, telling them that their son had drowned in a pond near Reservoir Way.

The family believes the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is withholding evidence in the case. According to the family, detectives told the boy’s mother that Liam and other boys were caught on camera running out of someone’s house. Raquel Guise asked to see the video, but she told WJTV 12 News that she still has not seen it.

WJTV 12 News cannot independently confirm the family’s allegation. We reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment on this case, and we are waiting to hear back.