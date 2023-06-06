HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One year ago, an 83-year-old Hinds County man with dementia and Alzheimer’s disappeared and remains missing.

Morris Griffith was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on June 6, 2022, while taking his daily walk near his home on Dry Grove Road in Terry.

“We felt it was okay for him to walk around the property, but we didn’t think he’d ever walk away,” said Victor Crusan, Griffith’s son-in-law.

Law enforcement and hundreds of volunteers helped the family search for weeks, going as far as Indiana. However, there were no leads about Griffith’s whereabouts. They also searched for human remains, but they haven’t found anything.

“We had flyers going around being broadcasted through the Alzheimer’s Association, going to each law enforcement area. Law enforcement and the psychiatric wards along with hospitals not only in Mississippi, but surrounding states. We can’t help but be very thankful for the people that came out and supported us in need,” said Crusan.

Griffith’s family believes he may have become confused and tried to go back to his hometown of Memphis. They also believe he may have been picked up by someone, because search dogs stopped picking up his scent about 500-feet down the road.

“I don’t want to speculate as to what happened after he was picked up, but I can only imagine that there wasn’t somebody kind,” stated Crusan.

Griffith’s family has remained positive and hoped for the best over the past year. Now, they just want answers, so they can finally have some closure about his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Griffith can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.