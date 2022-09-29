JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis is looking for answers. The 25-year-old was shot Sunday night on East Mayes Street by Capitol Police and died Monday afternoon.

Members of the Lewis family came together to express their frustration and sadness amidst yet another officer-involved shooting.

Little is known about what led up to the officers opening fire on Jaylen Lewis. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, no one has given her any information about the death of her son.

“I just have a lot of questions. I want to know, did you identify yourself as a police officer? Did you give my son a chance to identify himself? I mean, I just I have questions. I have questions about the person that lived in the truck. I just have a lot of questions because I don’t have any answers.”

“There are several other people who I’m hearing that this has happened to. This has to stop. You ended my baby’s life. You made a decision to end my baby’s life,” she said.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the incident began with a traffic stop. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.