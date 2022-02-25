JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four months after a shooting that killed three people at Club Rain in Jackson, police still searching for those responsible for the crime.

Deanne Bell and Eli Bridges were two of the victims who were killed on October 17, 2021.

“Never in a million years would I have thought letting my child liver her life and pursue her dreams would cost her, her life,” said Sherka Williams, Bell’s mother.

Alicia Brown was the third victim in the shooting. Jackson police said hundreds of people surrounded the club to celebrate Jackson State’s homecoming weekend.

“That was supposed to have been a joyous occasion, the game and activities after. But here, it turned out to be a tragedy,” said Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

“Imagine if this was your sister, your brother, nephew or father. Think about what justice you would have wanted for them,” said Kim Taylor, the mother of Bridges.

Bell was a student at Jackson State. Williams made a trip from Chicago to find answers for her daughter and Bridges, who is her nephew.

“We’re not going to stop. As many trips as I need to make to Jackson, I’ll be in Jackson,” said Williams.

Bridges was a father of two. His son and daughter were born shortly after his passing.

“He was well loved. He didn’t deserve what happened to him. My niece did not deserve what happened to her,” said Taylor.

The family pleaded with the community to help find those who are responsible for the crime.