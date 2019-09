JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In an effort to celebrate science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) the LeFluer Museum is hosting a Science Fest until 4 p.m. for everyone to enjoy.

The event is held at all four museums of the LeFleur Museum District (LMD) which include the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, Mississippi Children’s Museum, Mississippi Museum of Agriculture & Forestry, and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum.