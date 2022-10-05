JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A library in Jackson has reopened after being closed to the public since November 1, 2019.

The Fannie Lou Hamer Library was originally closed due to substantial renovations. The newly renovated library is now open for public service.

A special joint-grand reopening will be planned with the Jackson Housing Authority/Golden Key EnVision Center at a future date.

The new Fannie Lou Hamer Library has the following:

Seating Area for 40

Joint-use security desk staff

Traditional books & resources (children & adult)

Access to all JHLS & MLC digital resources

8 Public Service Computers

Free High-Speed Internet (In the library & outside the building)

Public printing, copying, scanning, and faxing.

Amazing Public Service, Reference Service, and Readers Advisory Library staff.

(Courtesy: Jackson Hinds Library System)

The Fannie Lou Hamer Library/Golden Key Center was designated a Mississippi Landmark on April 29, 2016.